Srinagar's Tajamul Islam Wins Gold Medal In World Kickboxing Championship
Tajamul Islam became a two-time World Kickboxing Champion after her gold medal on October 22 in Egypt.
Srinagar's Tajamul Islam won a gold medal in the Under-14 category of the World Kickboxing Championship that was held in Cairo, Egypt on October 22. Islam defeated the Argentinan player in the final of the World Kickboxing Championship. "I had four bouts - two with Egypt, semi-final with France and faced Argentina in the final of the World Kickboxing Championship," added Islam.
Young #Kashmiri girl Tajamul Islam, (13) has won the gold medal in the under-14 age category in World #Kickboxing Championship in Cairo Egypt!— Khelo India (@kheloindia) October 30, 2021
"Now I am a two-time World Kickboxing Champion, with no words to express my happiness. 112 countries had participated...We should encourage girls, they can do anything. My aim is to represent India at the Olympics," said Tajamul Islam, who recently won the gold medal.