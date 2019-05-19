Sprinter Dutee Chand Says She's In A Same-Sex Relationship

Dutee Chand, the Indian sprinter, revealed that she is in a same-sex relationship with a girl from her hometown of Chaka Gopalpur in Odisha. Dutee Chand, however, did not reveal the identify of her partner as she did not want make her "the centre of undue attention". "I have found someone who is my soulmate. I believe everyone should have the freedom to be with whoever they decide they want to be with. I have always supported the rights of those who want to be in a same-sex relationship. It is an individual person's choice," Dutee told The Indian Express .

Interestingly, Dutee Chand is the first Indian sportsperson who has publicly admitted to being in a same-sex relationship.

"She is from my town and a sports fan herself. She read about the struggles that I have gone through to make a career in sports and told me that she was inspired by my story. That is how we came in touch with each other," she added.

Dutee Chand, who holds the 100 metres national record, said that she gained the courage to speak out about this after the Supreme Court's historic decision to decriminalise Section 377 which prohibited same sex relationships.

"The Supreme Court of India has also struck down the old law. I believe nobody has the right to judge me as an athlete because of my decision to be with who I want. It is a personal decision, which should be respected. I will continue to strive to win medals for India at international meets," she said.

On the work front, Dutee Chand is currently training in Hyderabad to qualify for the World Championships and the Tokyo Olympics that will be held in 2020.

Being in same-sex relationships is no longer a criminal offense in India but same-sex marriage is still not legal in the country.