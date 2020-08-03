The Sports Ministry will be establishing the Khelo India Centre of Excellence (KISCE) in six more states, under the ministry's flagship Khelo India scheme. The states of Assam, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya and Sikkim and Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, have been identified in the second leg.

In the first leg, the Ministry had identified state-owned sports facilities in eight states of India, including, Karnataka, Odisha, Kerala, Telengana and the northeast states of Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram and Nagaland. Their existing centres will be upgraded into KISCE.

These centres have been shortlisted based on the training facilities available in priority sports, infrastructure facilities and champions produced by the centre.

The sports facilities were selected by each State and Union Territory, who was asked to identify the best sports infrastructure available with them or their agencies or any eligible agencies that could be developed into world-class sporting facilities.

In order to upgrade the existing centre to the KISCE, the government will extend a 'Viability Gap Funding' in sports science and technology support for sports disciplines practised at the centre and also bridge the gaps in requirement of sports equipment, expert coaches and high-performance managers.

The support extended will be to a maximum of 3 Olympic sports per centre, though support can be extended in sports science and allied fields in other sporting disciplines being run in the centre.

The six centres include:

Assam - State Sports Academy, Sarjusajai Sports Complex, Guwahati

Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu - New Sports Complex, Silvassa

Maharashtra - Sree Shiv Chhatrapati Shivaji Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune

Madhya Pradesh - MP Academy, Bhopal

Meghalaya - JNS Complex Shillong

Sikkim - Paljor Stadium, Gangtok