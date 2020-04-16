Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
Sports Ministry Begins First-Ever Online Training Of Coaches During COVID-19 Lockdown

Updated: 16 April 2020 14:24 IST

The Archery Association of India (AAI) on Thursday began first-ever online training of its coaches by experts from various fields.

The training is a part of the Sports Ministry's efforts to help the coaches realise their potential. © AFP

The Archery Association of India (AAI) on Thursday began first-ever online training of its coaches by experts from various fields such as psychology, nutrition and mind coaching, "for effective utilisation of coaches time" during the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. This training is a part of the Sports Ministry's efforts to help the coaches realise their potential. "It will help them understand the sportspersons they are training, both mentally and professionally. This is the first-ever online initiative by Sports Authority of India (SAI) and National Sports Federations (NSFs) to upgrade knowledge of coaches," said sources.

The online training will be held between April 16 and May 2. And there are 17 sessions which have been planned for the period, added the sources. The lockdown is scheduled to end on May 3.

The training on mental toughness will be conducted by Sanjeeva Singh who is Arjuna and Dronacharya awardee.

And the training on psychology, preparation, readiness, and interaction between competitors and the coach will be taken by Pascal Colmaire, development and education director, World Archery, added the source.

As per Union Minister Arjun Munda, who is also the President of the Archery Association of India, the session will bring coaches closer to their trainees as experts would delve into areas such as mind coaching of the sportspersons.

"We have taken up a very good initiative along with the Ministry of Sports. We all are trying to be safe amid lockdown. The coaches are being trained online. They would get time to minutely study each and every aspect of a sportsperson including their psychology," said the minister.

Munda further added that as coaches do not get enough time to understand the problems of sportspersons or other issues sportspersons might be struggling with, this training by experts from various fields would help them to understand the needs of the trainee better.

"We have nutritionists, psychologists, mental trainers and other experts who would give their inputs to coaches. This would be a game-changer," said Munda.

