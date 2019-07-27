Sports Minister Receives Special Olympic Torch

Union sports minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday received the Special Olympic Torch. This is for the third time since the beginning of the Special Olympics that the Special Olympics Torch , the 'Flame of Hope' arrived in India, having traveled from Singapore to Delhi. This year, India is hosting the Special Olympics International Football Championship (SOIFC) 2019 in Chennai from August 3-6. The Sports Minister received the torch at his residence from Dr Amar Prasad Reddy, the Chairman of SOIFC, in the presence of 15 other dignitaries and 20 athletes from Special Olympics Bharat.

I'm excited to receive the Special Olympic torch in Delhi today and lit the 'Flame of Hope'. The Special #Olympics gives hope to those with special mental abilities a chance to represent their country. We will extend all support to our special athletes. pic.twitter.com/AEBTfwAGGA — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 26, 2019

The minister, along with several Indian special athletes, lit the 'Flame of Hope' and then addressed the audience.

Speaking about the event, the Minister said, "Sports should be a part of everyone's life and I am happy that an event like the Special Olympics gives our special athletes a chance to live their sporting dream. I am very happy and honoured to be part of this event and assure all support to our special athletes. The Flame must burn forever and we must all work as one family to ensure that special athletes have this platform always," he said.