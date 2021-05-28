Sports Authority of India (SAI) has invited applications for the post of Director for National Centre for Sports Coaching under NS NIS Patiala on contractual basis for a period of 3 years, extendable by 2 years. Taking to Twitter, SAI media posted: "SAI invites applications for the post of Director for National Centre for Sports Coaching under NS NIS Patiala on contractual basis. If you want to play an important role towards making India a great sporting nation, we are looking for you!"

— SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) May 28, 2021

The essential qualifications for the position are: An eminent Physical Education /Sports Coaching or Sports Science Practitioner with Ph.D. qualification in the field of Sports Coaching/Sports Science or Physical Education from recognised Institutions from India or abroad.

A minimum of 14 years of experience in teaching Sports coaching /Sports science / Physical education or related subjects in recognised university/college, of which 2 years should be at Director or Head of Department Level.

The primary job purpose is to develop and lead the NCSC to provide high level academic programmes, activities and efficiently striving for excellence in coach education in India. The job responsibilities include:

To provide vision as and high level strategic leadership as overall in-charge of the NCSC team to achieve the stated objectives of NCSC.

Develop a world class Coach Education Institution in line with leading Universities and Institutions providing Sports Coaching Education.

Develop and implement a world-leading, national framework for Coaching Education in India.

Identify and implement curriculum of core learning programmes and their modules in association with National and International partner organizations.

Provide a platform for research in Sports Coaching and applied Sports Science with the help of Coaches and athletes in various SAI schemes to enhance athlete performance in India.

Encourage data building and data collection by Coaches and Sports Scientists for research availability leading to building up of norms and standards for Indian athletes.

Provide strong team leadership to the NCSC team with effective people management that motivates and optimizes individual and team performance.

Work collaboratively with the High Performance Team of Sports Authority of India in building up of continuing education programmes and frameworks for High Performance Coaching Education in India.

Work collaboratively with National and International partners, National Sports Federations and all other stakeholders in delivering high quality Coaching education in the country.

Budget and financial management of NCSC.

The maximum age limit for the post is 60 years. Candidates should not be more than 60 years on the last date of submission of applications as per the advertisement.