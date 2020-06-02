Eleven-year-old skateboarder Sky Brown is still targeting Olympic gold for Britain in Tokyo despite a horrific fall during training in the United States. Brown was rushed to hospital by helicopter after falling in training in California on Thursday. She was reportedly unresponsive on arrival at hospital, with her father Stewart saying there were fears for her life after she suffered a fractured skull, but she is now recovering and has posted a video on social media. "I don't usually post my falls or talk about them because I want people to see the fun in what I do, but this was my worst fall and I just want everyone to know that I'm OK," Brown said.

"It's OK to fall sometimes. I'm just going to get back up and push even harder. I know there's a lot going on in the world right now and I want everyone to know that whatever we do we've got to do it with love and happiness."

In a message alongside the video, Brown added: "This was my worst fall yet. My helmet and arm saved my life. This will not stop me. I am going for gold in Tokyo 2021. Stay strong. Stay positive."

Skateboarding is making its Olympic debut in Tokyo.

Brown is hoping to become Britain's youngest summer Olympian in Japan, with the Games postponed until next summer because of the coronavirus pandemic.