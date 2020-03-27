Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
Shot-Putter Navin Chikara Banned For Four Years For Failing Dope Test

Updated: 27 March 2020 23:03 IST

In November 2018, a provisional suspension was imposed on Navin Chikara, who later waived his right to have the B sample analysed.

Navin Chikara was on Friday suspended for four years. © AFP

Indian shot-putter Navin Chikara was on Friday suspended for four years by global athletics body's (IAAF) Athletics Integrity Unit for failing an out-of-competition dope test in 2018. Chikara was banned for the presence and use of a prohibited substance and his four-year suspension starts from July 27, 2018, AIU said. 

"On 27 July 2018, the Athlete was subject to out-of-competition Testing pursuant to the Testing Authority of the National Anti-Doping Agency of India in Patiala," AIU said in a statement. 

"On 28 October 2018, the World Anti-Doping Agency accredited laboratory in Montreal, Canada, reported an Adverse Analytical Finding for the presence of GHRP-6 in the Sample." 

In November 2018, a provisional suspension was imposed on Chikara, who later waived his right to have the B sample analysed. 

In December 2018, "the Athlete informed the AIU that he accepted the AAF and that he had been unaware that GHRP-6 was a Prohibited Substance ." 

On March 12, Chikara admitted to the "Anti-Doping Rule Violations and accepted the consequences proposed by the AIU (including a period of ineligibility of four years) by returning a signed Admission of Anti-Doping Rule Violation and Acceptance of Sanction Form." 

