Sanjita Chanu Doping Row: Manipur CM N Biren Singh Seeks Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore's Intervention

Updated: 03 June 2018 13:35 IST

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has written a letter to Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore seeking his intervention in India woman weightlifter Sanjita Chanu's doping matter.

Sanjita was suspended for 4 years after her 'A' sample was tested positive for a banned anabolic agent. © PTI

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has written a letter to Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore seeking his intervention in India woman weightlifter Sanjita Chanu's doping matter. On May 15, the International Weightlifting Federation provisionally suspended 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Chanu for four years after her 'A' sample was tested positive for a banned anabolic agent. Calling the test report 'dubious', the Manipur CM said that there could be a "glaring error in the laboratory sample identification."

"Records placed before me show that IWF suspension communication mentions sample no. 1599000 on the top of the report while the fourth para of the report cites sample no. 1599176 (the copy of said communication of IWF is enclosed herewi(h). From the above mentioned communication of International Weightlifting Federation (IWF), it is clear that sample identification is conflicting and hence the report seems to be dubious," Singh said in the letter.

He further said that there could have been "mixing up or exchange" of the dope sample of Manipuri weightlifter with some other athlete.

"I would sincerely urge you to kindly personally intervene in the matter and obtain a prompt review of this suspension order. It hardly needs to be emphasized that being a "Sports Power-house" of India, issues related to sports remain sensitive to the people of Manipur. An early intervention from your good offices is extremely crucial towards obtaining justice and fairness for our Manipuri athlete," the letter added.

Chanu, who was also the champion of Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2014, won the gold medal for the country at the Gold Coast CWG in the 53kg category in weightlifting, as she lifted 84kg in the snatch category and 108kg in the clean and jerk category.

(With ANI inputs)

