Sandeep Chaudhary, Sumit Antil Break World Records, Qualify For Tokyo Paralympics

India's top javelin throwers Sandeep Chaudhary and Sumit Antil secured the quota for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics by finishing at the top two spots in the men's Javelin F64 finals at the ongoing Dubai 2019 World Para Athletics Championships. On Friday, the duo bettered their own world records in their categories en route to booking their qualifying spots for India at the Paralympics. While Sandeep bettered his own world record of 65.80m in F44 category, Sumit sent the spear to a distance of 62.88m also to improve his world record of 61.32 metres in F64 category achieved in Paris this August.

Chaudhary, an Asian Para Games champion, said he came into the Dubai 2019 making a promise to himself to get his personal best and was overwhelmed to get it.

"I'm very satisfied with my performance as it was also my personal best. I came here with a promise to improve my distance. It was also a new world record in my category so I am really happy about it," the 23-year-old said.

"Weather was little bit hot but the conditions were good for me."

"Sumit is my junior and is training with me. He is also doing a good job and has worked hard. The new world record will motivate him to do even better. I'm really happy that we made our country proud," he added.

Interestingly, both the stars had set the world records in their own categories at the Grosseto Para Athletics Grand Prix in June.

The F43-F44-F63-64 were clubbed into one category F64 for the Championships.

Ukrainian Novak Roman, a F44 athlete, managed a distant third with 57.36 metres.

On their preparation plans in the road to Tokyo 2020, Sandeep said: "We will try to continue the rhythm. This season I have participated in four events and I finished with gold and while Sumit also has some good results. The medal here is certainly a big motivation to continue the process and keep doing the things we are doing now."

"Winning a medal at Tokyo 2020 is the target."