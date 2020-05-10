Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
SAI Appoints 6-Member Panel To Prepare Plan For Resumption Of Training

Updated: 10 May 2020 16:10 IST

The six-member panel will be headed by SAI secretary Rohit Bharadwaj.

All training had been suspended across SAI centers in view of the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. © AFP

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has formed a six-member committee to prepare a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for phased resumption of training across sporting disciplines at all the centres once the national lockdown forced by the coronavirus pandemic is lifted. The six-member panel will be headed by SAI secretary Rohit Bharadwaj and will consist CEO Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) Rajesh Rajagopalan, Executive Director (Operations) SS Roy, SS Sarla, Col BK Nayak and Assistant Director TOPS Sachin K as its members.

All training had been suspended across SAI centers in view of the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

The panel will draft a SOP, describing protocols and preventive measures to be observed by all stakeholders, including trainees, coaches, technical and non-technical support staff, NSFs, administrators, mess and hostel staff and visitors, once training resumes.

The SOP will include in detail the guidelines to be followed on entry norms, santisation guidelines, precautions to be taken in common areas and by athletes while travelling to and from the centre.

The SAI, however, stated that a separate committee has been formed to prepare a SOP for swimming, since the sport requires athletes to train in water and may have different health risks involved, as compared to other sports.

The recommendations of the committees are being made in consultation with respective National Sporting Federations and other stakeholders, and will be sent to the Sports Ministry for final approval.

All NSFs have been asked to share their recommendations of preventive measures that must be followed in each sport so as to ensure safety of athletes.

The committee for swimming will be headed by Executive Director, TEAMS Division of SAI Radhica Sreeman, and will include Monal Choksi, secretary general of the Swimming Federation of India, senior coaches and doctors.

"The SAI will draw up the guidelines in consultation with coaches and medical practitioners to ensure all preventive measures are put in place before swimmers resume training," the statement said.

