Russia Seek Reinstatement of National Anti-Doping Agency

Lausanne:

The head of Russia's Olympic committee has called for the prompt reinstatement of the country's national anti-doping agency and drug-testing laboratory.

The Russian agency and the Moscow lab were stripped of their accreditation by the World Anti-Doping Agency amid evidence of systematic doping. WADA assigned Britain's anti-doping agency to take over the testing of athletes in Russia.

Russian Olympic Committee president Alexander Zhukov says the situation is "totally unacceptable" because UK Anti-Doping plans to collect only 6,000 samples in 2017, compared to the 20,000 collected by the Russian agency at its peak.

He said only national team athletes are being targeted for testing, leaving youth and junior athletes out of the system.

Zhukov said in a speech to IOC officials that they should "find a fast-track way to give the accreditation back to RUSADA and to renew its activities".