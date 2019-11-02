England and South Africa will collide in a Rugby World Cup final between the two most powerful teams around on Saturday as they bid to become the first side to lift the Webb Ellis Cup in Asia. A bruising encounter is in prospect in Yokohama after England outmuscled a stunned All Blacks side in the semi-finals and the Springboks ground their way past defence-minded Wales. If Eddie Jones's England clinch the title, they will have beaten Australia, New Zealand and South Africa on consecutive weekends -- the first World Cup treble over the southern hemisphere powerhouses. South Africa are looking to keep up their perfect record in World Cup finals, after they lifted the trophy in front of Nelson Mandela in 1995 and beat England 15-6 in 2007. But they will also have to make history as the first team to lose a match at the tournament and still win the trophy, after their 23-13 pool reverse to the All Blacks.
LIVE Score Updates Between England vs South Africa Straight from Tokyo
- 13:42 (IST)Nov 02, 2019
Both teams have arrived for the final showdown!
Here they come #CarryThemHome #ENGvRSA #RWCFinal pic.twitter.com/Oz6er5PsC5— England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) November 2, 2019
South Africa in the building.@Springboks have arrived at #RWCYokohama ahead of their final at Rugby World Cup 2019#ENGvRSA #RWC2019 #RWCFinal pic.twitter.com/s9kQdRbyrL— Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) November 2, 2019
- 13:38 (IST)Nov 02, 2019
We are an hour away from the kick-off!
1 hour until kick off...— England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) November 2, 2019
Follow all the build up https://t.co/p3QCqKGjPt #CarryThemHome #ENGvRSA #RWCFinal pic.twitter.com/XJ1SgXcWXW
- 13:37 (IST)Nov 02, 2019
TeamsEngland: Elliot Daly; Anthony Watson, Manu Tuilagi, Owen Farrell (captain), Jonny May; George Ford, Ben Youngs; Mako Vunipola, Jamie George, Kyle Sinckler, Maro Itoje, Courtney Lawes, Tom Curry, Sam Underhill, Billy Vunipola.Replacements: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Joe Marler, Dan Cole, George Kruis, Mark Wilson, Ben Spencer, Henry Slade, Jonathan Joseph.South Africa: Willie le Roux; Cheslin Kolbe, Lukhanyo Am, Damian De Allende, Makazole Mapimpi; Handre Pollard, Faf de Klerk; Tendai Mtawarira, Mbongeni Mbonambi, Frans Malherbe, Eben Etzebeth, Lood de Jager, Siya Kolisi (captain), Pieter-Steph Du Toit, Duane Vermeulen.Replacements: Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, RG Snyman, Franco Mostert, Francois Louw, Herschel Jantjies, Frans Steyn.