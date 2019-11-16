 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Other Sports

Ritu Phogat Beats South Korea's Nam Hee Kim On Dominant MMA Debut

Updated: 16 November 2019 21:40 IST

Ritu Phogat claimed a technical knockout victory over South Korea's Nam Hee Kim.

Ritu Phogat Beats South Korea
Ritu Phogat made a successful MMA and ONE Championship debut. © Screengrab of video shared by @ONEChampionship

Indian wrestling superstar Ritu Phogat made a successful mixed martial arts (MMA) and ONE Championship debut, putting together a dominant performance en route to a technical knockout victory over South Korea's Nam Hee Kim. Phogat immediately scored on a takedown in the opening seconds of the bout. She executed another successful takedown moments later, this time keeping Kim on the mat and proceeding to deal damage with ground-and-pound. After securing the mounted crucifix position, Phogat pounded Kim out until the referee intervened.

After her dominant debut victory, Ritu, who hails from the Phogat family known for their excellence in wrestling, thanked them saying: "I want to thank my sisters and my family, they believed in me and motivated me... I want to thank everyone for their support, I promise I'll always give my one hundred per cent."

Speaking about the bout afterwards, Ritu said it was always her plan to go for the takedown at the very beginning. "I believed that if I got her down early, I could finish her via ground and pound. The plan worked."

Asked what she wanted to do next, she said: "I have only one goal and that's to win the ONE Atomweight World Championship for my country. That's why I chose A.R. Rahman's 'Vande Mataram' as my walkout song, listening to it fills me with enthusiasm and makes me want to do something for India. For me it's all about becoming the first Indian world champion in MMA."

With a newly minted victory in her record where she did not take any damage, Ritu felt she needed to continue her training and gather more experience. "I am going back to Singapore where my training will continue in Evolve MMA. I hope to get back in the ring soon and down the line I want to challenge the current champion Angela Lee for the world title."

Angela Lee, who hails from Singapore, has been the ONE Atomweight World Champion for more than three years. But she has never had to defend her belt against a world class wrestler like Ritu, which makes their potential clash a highly intriguing bout; and a historic occasion for Indian MMA.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Other Sports
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Phogat immediately scored on a takedown in the opening seconds
  • Phogat pounded Kim out until the referee intervened
  • Phogat feels she needs to continue training and gather more experience
Related Articles
World Para Athletics Championships: High-Jumpers Sharad Kumar, Mariyappan Thangavelu Qualify For 2020 Tokyo Paralympics
World Para Athletics Championships: High-Jumpers Sharad Kumar, Mariyappan Thangavelu Qualify For 2020 Tokyo Paralympics
IOA Says 2022 Commonwealth Games Boycott Proposal Still Stands
IOA Says 2022 Commonwealth Games Boycott Proposal Still Stands
Three-Time MotoGP World Champion Jorge Lorenzo Announces Retirement
Three-Time MotoGP World Champion Jorge Lorenzo Announces Retirement
"Fight Me": Seth Rollins Calls Out CM Punk On Twitter
"Fight Me": Seth Rollins Calls Out CM Punk On Twitter
Discus Thrower Yogesh Kathuniya Wins World Para Athletics Championships Bronze, Books Tokyo Paralympic Quota
Discus Thrower Yogesh Kathuniya Wins World Para Athletics Championships Bronze, Books Tokyo Paralympic Quota
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.