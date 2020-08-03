Some of India's women sports stars took to Twitter to wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Badminton aces PV Sindhu, boxer Mary Kom and sprinter Dutee Chand were among those who shared their message for PM Modi. PV Sindhu and athlete Anju Bobby George uploaded video messages in their wish to the Prime Minister. PM Modi responded to all of them, thanking them for their wishes and added a unique message for each one of them.

"For me, the biggest laurel is representing the nation with diligence and tenacity. Every sportsperson does that, which is why I am proud of every player who represents India," he added.

"Happy Raksha bandhan @PMOIndia sir," PV Sindhu tweeted. In her video message, she wished PM Modi on Raksha Bandhan and said that while the coronavirus crisis meant that she and other athletes could not win medals at the Olympics this year, she hoped that they could do so next year as a gift to him and the country.

Thanking her, PM Modi wrote: "You have already given so many gifts to the nation and I am sure you will continue to excel in the times to come. Every Indian is proud of you!"

Anju Bobby George also tweeted a video message to both PM Modi and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju.

"Gratitude for the Raksha Bandhan greetings, @anjubobbygeorg1. India is proud of your achievements and contribution to sports," PM Modi wrote back to her.

"Raksha Bandhan is a day when we celebrate a beautiful bond between a brother and sister. On this day,I wish @narendramodi ji a very happy Raksha Bandhan and pray for his long life. I thank him for all the support for girl child and women athletes," wrote Mary Kom.

Thank you @MangteC! I consider it an honour to have got the opportunity to work towards empowering our Nari Shakti. I am also particularly happy to see more women pursuing sports and excelling in them. It is a great sign," PM Modi tweeted in response.

"I pray for your happiness, prosperity, and long life..Sending loads of love and best wishes sir. Happy Rakshabandhan @narendramodi sir," Saina Nehwal tweeted.

"Humbled by your Raksha Bandhan wishes @NSaina. Generations of sportspersons are inspired by your hardwork and success!" PM Modi replied.

"Wishing our Hon'ble PM, @narendramodi ji a very Happy Raksha Bandhan. You are a true warrior for our nation. Next year, we will try to get laurels for the nation. We trust your leadership to sail us through these challenging times," tweeted Dutee Chand.

Responding to her, PM Modi wrote: "Thank you for the wishes @DuteeChand. Good luck to you for your efforts to excel in sports."

Table tennis star Manika Batra also tweeted her wish to PM Modi.

"Thank you @manikabatra_TT. Your wishes are a source of great strength," PM Modi replied.

"Thank you @HimaDas8! Happy to receive your Raksha Bandhan greetings." PM Modi tweeted in response to Hima Das' wishes.