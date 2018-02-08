PyeongChang Confirms 86 Cases Of Norovirus Infection

 
Updated: 08 February 2018 18:25 IST

Organisers of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics said Thursday 86 cases of norovirus infections have been confirmed, with no athlete having been affected following the outbreak in the Olympic host city earlier in the week.

Organisers of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics said Thursday 86 cases of norovirus infections have been confirmed, with no athlete having been affected following the outbreak in the Olympic host city earlier in the week. Citing data from the Korean Center for Disease Control and Prevention, PyeongChang said 86 cases had been confirmed as of 6 p.m. Wednesday, reports Yonhap news agency. Of the 86, 58 are members of civil security staff, two are employees of a local youth training centre and three others are trainees there.

There were also 12 police officers, seven employees of PyeongChang's organising committee, and four members of the Olympic press support staff.

The contagious virus is known to cause stomach pain and diarrhea.

"Surveys on tap water, the food preparation staff, and food items are currently being conducted to trace the route of transmission," PyeongChang's organising committee said in a statement.

"To address the shortfall in security workforce due to the isolation, 900 military personnel have been deployed to take over the work of the civil safety personnel. They will work across 20 venues until all affected workforce are able to return to duty."

