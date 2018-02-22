 
don't
miss
All Sports
Other Sports

Pyeongchang 2018: Russian Curler Alexander Krushelnitsky Stripped Of Olympic Medal For Doping

Updated: 22 February 2018 15:40 IST

Russian curler Alexander Krushelnitsky was stripped of his Pyeongchang Winter Olympics bronze medal Thursday after admitting doping, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said.

Pyeongchang 2018: Russian Curler Alexander Krushelnitsky Stripped Of Olympic Medal For Doping
Krushelnitsky was stripped of his Pyeongchang Olympics bronze medal after admitting doping. © AFP

Russian curler Alexander Krushelnitsky was stripped of his Pyeongchang Winter Olympics bronze medal Thursday after admitting doping, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said. The 25-year-old was one of 168 Russian athletes who passed rigorous testing to compete as neutrals in Pyeongchang after Russia were banned over a major doping scandal. "The athlete has admitted the anti-doping rule violation; he is disqualified from the mixed doubles curling event," the court said in a statement.

Krushelnitsky, who won mixed doubles bronze along with his wife, Anastasia Bryzgalova, has protested his innocence and officials have hinted at foul play.

But Krushelnitsky decided not to contest Thursday's CAS hearing, saying it was "stupid to deny" testing positive for meldonium, an endurance booster.

However, CAS said Krushelnitsky, who is provisionally suspended, "reserved his rights to seek the elimination or reduction of any period of ineligibility based on 'no fault or negligence' following the conclusion of the Games".

The International Olympic Committee will this week decide whether to lift Russia's suspension in time for Russian athletes to carry the national flag at Sunday's closing ceremony, taking into account the conduct of their athletes in Pyeongchang.

Norway's Kristin Skaslien and Magnus Nedregotten lost out to Krushelnitsky and Bryzgalova in the bronze medal play-off. Reallocating the medal is down to the World Curling Federation and the International Olympic Committee, CAS said.

Topics : Other Sports
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Krushelnitsky was stripped of his Pyeongchang Winter Olympics
  • Krushelnitsky won mixed doubles bronze along with his wife
  • Krushelnitsky decided not to contest Thursday's CAS hearing
Related Articles
What Is Gold And Silver Medalist Jamie Anderson
What Is Gold And Silver Medalist Jamie Anderson's Secret? She Makes Her Ghee With 'Good Love.'
Winter Olympics: USA Women Beat Canada To End 20-Year Olympic Gold Drought
Winter Olympics: USA Women Beat Canada To End 20-Year Olympic Gold Drought
Winter Olympics: Sweden
Winter Olympics: Sweden's Andre Myhrer Wins Shock Olympic Men's Slalom
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.