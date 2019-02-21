 
Stopping Visa Process Of Pakistani Shooters Not In Our Hands: NRAI President

Updated: 21 February 2019 23:39 IST

Earlier, NRAI Secretary General DV Seetharama Rao had said when Pakistan shooters will come; they will allow them to participate.

Pakistan athletes were denied entry visas to participate in the Shooting World Cup. © AFP

National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) president Raninder Singh on Thursday declared that stopping the visa process of Pakistan shooters for the Shooting World Cup is not in their hands. "It is not in our hands to stop the visa process. It is for government and Olympic Committee to decide. We are waiting for the decision," Raninder told ANI. Earlier, NRAI Secretary General DV Seetharama Rao had said when Pakistan shooters will come; they will allow them to participate.

"The information we have got from the Indian government is that their visa process is underway. When Pakistan shooters come, we will allow them to participate," Rao said.

Meanwhile, the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) issued a statement on February 20, stating that it is facing an urgent situation as Pakistan athletes cannot get entry visas to participate in the competition due to the terrorist attacks carried out by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Pulwama in Kashmir on February 14, which killed as many as 40 CRPF personnel.

The ISSF and the organizing committee of the competition are taking all efforts to solve the situation to avoid the discrimination of the Pakistani team. Besides that, the ISSF and the organizing committee are discussing the possible consequences for India as a host country for future international competitions, in all sports, the statement said.

Highlights
  • The NRAI president said stopping shooters' visas is not in their hands
  • Pakistan athletes were denied visas for the New Delhi World Cup
  • IOC withdrew all the Olympic quotas from the ISSF World Cup in New Delhi
