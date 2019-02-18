 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Other Sports

Pulwama Attack: No Visa Denial For Pakistan Shooters Coming To India For World Cup

Updated: 18 February 2019 13:33 IST

Shooting World Cup 2019 is slated to be held from February 20 to 28 in New Delhi.

Pulwama Attack: No Visa Denial For Pakistan Shooters Coming To India For World Cup
One coach and two Pakistani rifle shooters are expected to arrive on February 20. © AFP

Secretary of National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) Rajiv Bhatia on Monday confirmed that India would be granting visa to the Pakistani players to participate in the forthcoming Shooting World Cup, scheduled to be held in Delhi later this month. Bhatia said that the Indian Home Ministry has approved their visa and forwarded it to the High Commission and Islamabad.

"Home Ministry has given its approval and it has been now forwarded to High Commission and Islamabad. On Friday, I got a call from the Indian High Commission and they confirmed the names of the shooters again and hopefully today the Visa will be granted," Bhatia said.

The secretary further informed that one coach and two Pakistani rifle shooters are expected to arrive on February 20 and asserted that Home Ministry is in no denial on their visa.

"They wrote to us that they are scheduled to come on 20th (February). They wrote to us that we will get flight details once visa is granted. Visa will not be denied. Home Ministry is very clear about it so there is no denial on that," he said.

Shooting World Cup 2019 is slated to be held from February 20 to 28 in New Delhi. The tournament holds significance as there are 16 Tokyo 2020 Olympics quota places up for grabs. 

At least 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed on Thursday after a car loaded with explosives rammed into a bus carrying the soldiers in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed has claimed responsibility for the attack.

(With ANI Inputs)

Comments
Topics : Other Sports
Get the latest New Zealand vs India news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more NZ vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • India would be granting visas to Pakistani shooters for the World Cup
  • There are 16 Tokyo 2020 Olympics quota places up for grabs
  • The Indian Home Ministry has approved the visas
Related Articles
Caster Semenya Takes Gender Rule Challenge To Sports Court
Caster Semenya Takes Gender Rule Challenge To Sports Court
Baseball Fan Died After Being Hit By Foul Ball At Dodgers Game: Report
Baseball Fan Died After Being Hit By Foul Ball At Dodgers Game: Report
Mumbai
Mumbai's First-Ever Women's Polo Game Held At Mahalaxmi Race Course
Sachin Tendulkar Launches Dipa Karmakar
Sachin Tendulkar Launches Dipa Karmakar's Biography "The Small Wonder" - See Pictures
Khelo India Youth Games: Maharashtra Amass 85 Gold, 228 Medals To Take Overall Trophy
Khelo India Youth Games: Maharashtra Amass 85 Gold, 228 Medals To Take Overall Trophy
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.