Story ProgressBack to home
Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy Lays Foundation Stone For Rs 12.19 Crore Sports Stadium
As part of the Smart City project, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for a Rs 12.19 crore sports stadium.
The funding for the smart city project is being shared equally by the Central and State governments.© Twitter
Highlights
-
V Narayanasamy is the chief minister of Puducherry
-
Narayanasamy laid the foundation stone for a Rs 12.19 crore stadium
-
30 developmental works would be taken up under Smart City project
As part of the Smart City project, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for a Rs 12.19 crore sports stadium. The funding for the smart city project is being shared equally by the Central and State governments. He said the territorial government was investing additionally to develop various facilities including the sprucing up of old school buildings, enhancing the infrastructural facilities in the new bus terminal and also augmenting road facilities. PWD and Local Administration Minister A Namassivayam said 30 developmental works would be taken up under Smart City project in the Union Territory.
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on India vs Australia Series, check out the India vs Australia Schedule for 2020-21 and Ind vs Aus live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.