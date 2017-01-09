Pro Wrestling League: Massive Boost For UP Dangal as Geeta Phogat Declared Fit

UP Dangal's Geeta Phogat will be back in action in the Pro Wrestling League on Tueday.

UP Dangal's Geeta Phogat will be back in action in the Pro Wrestling League on Tueday. © Facebook

With dark clouds hovering over Geeta Phogat's further participation in Pro Wrestling League, there was finally a ray of sunshine as the former Commonwealth Games gold-medallist was on Monday declared fit to compete in the second season of the wrestling league.

Geeta, who is an integral part of the UP Dangal outfit, has been facing fitness issues since the start and had even admitted at the start of the tournament that she hadn't got enough time to prepare as she would have liked due to her busy promotion schedule for the Aamir Khan starrer Bollywood movie 'Dangal'.

The Uttar Pradesh franchise declared Geeta fit and available for Tuesday's encounter against NCR Punjab Royals.

However, there was some bad news for the team with Geeta's sister Babita ruled out of the tournament due to an injury.

"Babita got injured while playing against Haryana Hammers. She was not able to stand still even for a minute against Olympic bronze medallist Sofia Mattsson," said UP team owner Sunny Katyal.

"In the last match against Mumbai Maharathi, Babita was replaced by national champion Pinki, but unfortunately she was blocked in the 58kg category. She was facing Olympic bronze medallist Marwa Amri of Tunisia. But now with Geeta's availability her supporters are excited.

"After the success of the film everyone is eager to see her in action. Babita won't be able to play but she will be present to support her teammates."

Punjab suffered a setback when two-time Olympic medallist Togrul Asgarov was ruled out due to a neck injury and has been replaced by Continental Championship gold medallist Ilyas Bekbultov of Russia.

(With PTI Inputs)