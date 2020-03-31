Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed gratitude towards the sports fraternity for their contribution to PM-CARES Fund. PM Modi on March 28 had created the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund and appealed to the countrymen to show their support for the cause. Several sports personalities like Sharad Kumar, Rohit Sharma, National Champion Esha Singh and women cricketer Mithali Raj had contributed their bit for the cause.

"I am very happy that our hardworking sportspersons are at the forefront of the battle to defeat COVID-19. I would like to thank @sharad_kumar01, @ImRo45, @singhesha10, @M_Raj03 for their contribution to PM-CARES.#IndiaFightsCorona," PM Modi tweeted.

I am very happy that our hardworking sportspersons are at the forefront of the battle to defeat COVID-19.



I would like to thank @sharad_kumar01, @ImRo45, @singhesha10, @M_Raj03 for their contribution to PM-CARES. #IndiaFightsCorona — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 31, 2020

Rohit Sharma on Tuesday donated Rs 80 lakh to various COVID-19 relief funds to help fight the pandemic which has wreaked havoc across the globe.

The right-hand batsman took to Twitter to announce that he has donated Rs 45 lakh and Rs 25 lakh to the PM-CARES Fund and CM's Relief Fund (Maharashtra) respectively. He has also given Rs 5 lakh to "Zomato Feeding India", which is helping families affected by the ongoing national lockdown, and another Rs 5 lakh to help aid the welfare of stray dogs.

On Monday, Mithali Raj, Indian women's ODI team captain, had pledged Rs 5 lakh each to the PM-CARES Fund and Telangana Chief Minister's Fund.

(With IANS and PTI inputs)