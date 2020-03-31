Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
PM Narendra Modi Thanks "Hardworking Sportspersons" For Donations In Fight Against Coronavirus

Updated: 31 March 2020 23:01 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed gratitude towards the sports fraternity for their contribution to PM-CARES Fund.

Rohit Sharma on Tuesday donated Rs 80 lakhto coronavirus relief funds. © Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed gratitude towards the sports fraternity for their contribution to PM-CARES Fund. PM Modi on March 28 had created the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund and appealed to the countrymen to show their support for the cause. Several sports personalities like Sharad Kumar, Rohit Sharma, National Champion Esha Singh and women cricketer Mithali Raj had contributed their bit for the cause.

"I am very happy that our hardworking sportspersons are at the forefront of the battle to defeat COVID-19. I would like to thank @sharad_kumar01, @ImRo45, @singhesha10, @M_Raj03 for their contribution to PM-CARES.#IndiaFightsCorona," PM Modi tweeted.

Rohit Sharma on Tuesday donated Rs 80 lakh to various COVID-19 relief funds to help fight the pandemic which has wreaked havoc across the globe. 

The right-hand batsman took to Twitter to announce that he has donated Rs 45 lakh and Rs 25 lakh to the PM-CARES Fund and CM's Relief Fund (Maharashtra) respectively. He has also given Rs 5 lakh to "Zomato Feeding India", which is helping families affected by the ongoing national lockdown, and another Rs 5 lakh to help aid the welfare of stray dogs.

On Monday, Mithali Raj, Indian women's ODI team captain, had pledged Rs 5 lakh each to the PM-CARES Fund and Telangana Chief Minister's Fund.

(With IANS and PTI inputs)

Topics mentioned in this article Other Sports Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma Mithali Raj Cricket
Highlights
  • PM Narendra Modi expressed gratitude towards the sports fraternity
  • PM Modi was delighted to see athletes contributing to PM-CARES Fund
  • Rohit Sharma donated Rs 80 lakh to various COVID-19 relief funds
