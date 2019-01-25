 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Other Sports

Gautam Gambhir, Sunil Chhetri, Bajrang Punia Among Sportspersons Named As Recipients Of Padma Shri

Updated: 25 January 2019 22:42 IST

112 recipients of Padma Awards were named on Friday. The awards will be given this year by the President of India.

Gautam Gambhir, Sunil Chhetri, Bajrang Punia Among Sportspersons Named As Recipients Of Padma Shri
Gautam Gambhir retired from all forms of cricket last year. © AFP

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir, Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri and freestyle wrestler Bajrang Punia are among eight sportspersons who will get Padma Shri awards this year. It was announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday. The other sport personalities are Prashanti Singh (baskeball), Sharath Kamal (Table Tennis), Harika Dronavalli (Chess), L Bombayla Devi (Archery) and Shri Ajay Thakur (Kabaddi). However, mountaineer Bachendri Pal has also been named in the list of Padma Awards and will receive the Padma Bhushan.

The Padma Shri is the fourth-highest civilian honour -- after the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan.

This year, a list of 112 recipients of the Padma Awards were named, which comprises four Padma Vibhushan, 14 Padma Bhushan and 94 Padma Shri recipients.

Of the 112 recipients, 21 are women and 11 foreigners or NRIs, three posthumous awardees and one transgender person.

One of the highest civilian awards of the country, Padma Awards are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

The 'Padma Vibhushan' is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; 'Padma Bhushan' for distinguished service of high order and 'Padma Shri' for distinguished service in any field.

The Awards are given in various disciplines of activities, art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service.

Comments
Topics : Gautam Gambhir Sunil Chhetri All Sports
Get the latest New Zealand vs India news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more NZ vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • 112 recipients of Padma Awards were named on Friday
  • The awards are given by the President of India
  • The Padma Shri is the fourth-highest civilian honour
Related Articles
Asian Cup 2019: Bahrain Score Last-Gasp Penalty To Break Indian Hearts
Asian Cup 2019: Bahrain Score Last-Gasp Penalty To Break Indian Hearts
AFC Asian Cup 2019, India vs Bahrain Highlights Football Score: Bahrain Score Last-Gasp Penalty To Break Indian Hearts
AFC Asian Cup 2019, India vs Bahrain Highlights Football Score: Bahrain Score Last-Gasp Penalty To Break Indian Hearts
AFC Asian Cup 2019, India vs Bahrain: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
AFC Asian Cup 2019, India vs Bahrain: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
Asian Cup: India Eye Historic Knock-Out Berth In Sunil Chhetri
Asian Cup: India Eye Historic Knock-Out Berth In Sunil Chhetri's Record-Equalling Match Against Bahrain
Football Is The New Cricket, Says India Coach Stephen Constantine
Football Is The New Cricket, Says India Coach Stephen Constantine
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.