 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Other Sports

Olympic Flame Arrives In Japan Ahead Of Tokyo 2020 Games

Updated: 20 March 2020 08:26 IST

The Olympic flame landed on a special charter flight into Matsushima Air Base in the Japanese province of Miyagi.

Olympic Flame Arrives In Japan Ahead Of Tokyo 2020 Games
Judo star Tadahiro Nomura (L) and wrestling ace Saori Yoshida (C) hold the Tokyo 2020 olympic flame. © AFP

The Olympic flame arrived in Japan Friday to a muted reception, with what should have been a joyous celebration dramatically downscaled due to the coronavirus pandemic that has cast doubt over whether the Tokyo Games can even go ahead.

The flame landed on a special charter flight into Matsushima Air Base in the Japanese province of Miyagi, chosen as part of the "Recovery Olympics" to showcase the region's revival after the 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear meltdown.

Former Japanese Olympians Saori Yoshida and Tadahiro Nomura collected the flame from the aircraft and took it through a guard of honour to a cauldron in the shape of a cherry blossom on a stage in front of selected guests.

But some 200 local children who were due to welcome the flame were kept away as part of what organisers called the "heartbreaking" decision to pare back events as the world battles the virus that has killed nearly 10,000 people.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Other Sports
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • The Olympic flame arrived in Japan Friday to a muted reception
  • Celebration dramatically downscaled due to the coronavirus pandemic
  • The flame landed on a special charter flight into Matsushima Air Base
Related Articles
IOC "Considering Different Scenarios" For 2020 Tokyo Olympics: President Thomas Bach
IOC "Considering Different Scenarios" For 2020 Tokyo Olympics: President Thomas Bach
Olympics Could Be Delayed, Admits Athletics Chief Sebastian Coe
Olympics Could Be Delayed, Admits Athletics Chief Sebastian Coe
Pullela Gopichand Says Itll Be "Better If Tokyo Olympics Are Postponed"
Pullela Gopichand Says It'll Be "Better If Tokyo Olympics Are Postponed"
Greece Hands Over Olympic Flame To Tokyo 2020
Greece Hands Over Olympic Flame To Tokyo 2020
All Sports Events, Training Centres To Remain Closed Till April 15: Kiren Rijiju
All Sports Events, Training Centres To Remain Closed Till April 15: Kiren Rijiju
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.