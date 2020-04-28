Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Other Sports

Next Year's Olympics Will Be Cancelled If Coronavirus Pandemic Not Over: Tokyo Games Chief

Updated: 28 April 2020 12:00 IST

Tokyo Olympics organising committee's president Yoshiro Mori said the Games won't be further postponed if the coronavirus pandemic is not under control by 2021.

Next Years Olympics Will Be Cancelled If Coronavirus Pandemic Not Over: Tokyo Games Chief
The Tokyo Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori rejected the possibility of the Games being deferred to 2022. © AFP

The postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics will be cancelled if the coronavirus pandemic isn't brought under control by next year, the organising committee's president said in comments published Tuesday. The pandemic has already forced a year-long delay of the Games, which are now scheduled to open on July 23, 2021, but Tokyo 2020 president Yoshiro Mori said no further postponement was possible. In an interview with Japan's Nikkan Sports daily, Mori was categorical when asked if the Olympics could be delayed until 2022 if the pandemic remains a threat next year, replying: "No."

"In that case, it's cancelled," Mori said.

Mori said the Games had been cancelled previously only during wartime and compared the battle against coronavirus to "fighting an invisible enemy".

If the virus is successfully contained, "we'll hold the Olympics in peace next summer", he added. "Mankind is betting on it."

Under heavy pressure from athletes and sports associations, Japanese organisers and the International Olympic Committee agreed in March to a year-long postponement of the Games.

Organisers and Japanese officials have said the delayed Olympics will be a chance to showcase the world's triumph over the coronavirus, but questions have arisen about whether even a year's postponement is sufficient.

On Tuesday, the head of Japan Medical Association warned it would be "exceedingly difficult" to hold the Games next year if a vaccine had not been found.

"I would not say that they should not be held, but it would be exceedingly difficult," Yoshitake Yokokura told reporters at a briefing.

And last week a Japanese medical expert who has criticised the country's response to the coronavirus warned that he was "very pessimistic" that the postponed Olympics can be held in 2021.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Other Sports
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Tokyo Olympics will be cancelled if COVID-19 crisis not over by next year
  • The pandemic has already forced a year-long delay of the Games
  • Tokyo 2020 president Yoshiro Mori said no further postponement possible
Related Articles
New York Governor Wants To "Bring Sports Back", Even Without Fans
New York Governor Wants To "Bring Sports Back", Even Without Fans
Coronavirus: National Sports Federations Feel Pinch Of Reduced Corporate Funding
Coronavirus: National Sports Federations Feel Pinch Of Reduced Corporate Funding
Tampa Mayor Apologises For Ejecting Tom Brady From City Park
Tampa Mayor Apologises For Ejecting Tom Brady From City Park
In Mexico, Lucha Libre Masks En Vogue In Coronavirus Fight
In Mexico, 'Lucha Libre' Masks En Vogue In Coronavirus Fight
UFC Books May 9 Return In Florida With No Spectators
UFC Books May 9 Return In Florida With No Spectators
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.