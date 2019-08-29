 
Sports Personalities Pay Tribute To Major Dhyan Chand On National Sports Day

Updated: 29 August 2019 17:26 IST

Apart from paying tributes to the hockey great Major Dhyan Chand, several athletes lent support to the 'Fit India Movement'.

Khel Ratna awardee Bajrang Punia and Deepa Malik also paid tribute to Major Dhyan Chand. © PTI

Sports personalities from different fields including cricket, hockey and track and field took to Twitter to pay tributes to the 'Hockey Wizard' Major Dhyan Chand, whose birthday is celebrated as the National Sports Day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 'Fit India Movement' at a colourful cultural ceremony in New Delhi. Every year the President gives away the national sports awards, including Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, Arjuna Award, Dronacharya Award and Dhyanchand Award to athletes and coaches who did the country proud in various sports. Various politicians also paid tribute to the legend who led India to three Olympic medals in 1928, 1932 and 1936 and scored more than 400 goals in a career spanning over 22 years.

Here is how Twitter paid tribute to the legend:

Apart from paying tributes to the hockey great, several athletes lent support to the 'Fit India Movement' which is aimed at encouraging people to include physical activity and sports in their everyday lives.

Speaking at launch event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Fitness is zero per cent investment with infinite returns."

Khel Ratna awardee Bajrang Punia and Deepa Malik also paid tribute to Major Dhyan Chand and also lent support to 'Fit India Movement'.

During the 1936 Berlin Olympic final, Dhyan Chand top-scored with three goals and the Indians won easily, defeating Germany 8-1. That match represented the pinnacle of India's hockey success; guided and inspired by Dhyan Chand, they made for a virtually invincible team.

Dhyan Chand contributed to the game even after his retirement. He was the chief coach at the National Institute of Sports in Patiala for a while and he also taught at many coaching camps in Rajasthan.

Highlights
  • Sports personalities took to Twitter to pay tributes to Major Dhyan Chand
  • Major Dhyan Chand's birthday is celebrated as the National Sports Day
  • Major Dhyan Chand led India to 3 Olympic medals in 1928, 1932 and 1936
