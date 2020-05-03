Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
National Camps, Shut Due To Coronavirus, To Resume By May End: Kiren Rijiju

Updated: 03 May 2020 13:08 IST

Kiren Rijiju said that the national camps for Olympic sports will begin in a phase-wise manner by the end of May.

Training will first begin at the NIS in Patiala and SAI in Bengaluru, Kiren Rijiju said. © AFP

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday said his ministry is devising a plan for phase-wise resumption of national camps for Olympic-bound athletes by the end of this month. Rijiju said the coronavirus-forced nationwide lockdown, which has been extended till May 17, forced his ministry to delay the resumption of the training camps at Sports Authority of India (SAI) centres. The lockdown was earlier meant to end on May 3. "The camps will start in a phase-wise manner. First we will start training in NIS Patiala and SAI, Bengaluru where athletes are based currently," Rijiju said at FICCI's webinar titled 'Corona & Sports: The Champions Speak'.

"By the end of this month training is expected to start in Bengaluru and Patiala," he said.

"The camps will be for those sports which have qualified for Olympics or the sports whose Olympic qualification is in future," he said.

"We will relax things partially looking at the Olympics," Rijiju added.

The national camps were suspended in mid-March when the COVID-19 cases began rising in the country.

Topics mentioned in this article Other Sports
Highlights
  • The national camps for sports have been shut due to coronavirus
  • Kiren Rijiju said training at the camps will start again by May end
  • The lockdown in the country has been extended to May 17
