PM Modi Leads Tributes As India Mourns "Colossal" Milkha Singh
Tributes poured in for legendary sprinter Milkha Singh after he died due to post-Covid complications.
Highlights
-
Legendary sprinter Milkha Singh died at the age of 91 on Friday
-
Milkha Singh died due to post-Covid complications
-
PM Narendra Modi led tributes for the sporting legend on social media
Legendary sprinter Milkha Singh died late on Friday night due to post-Covid complications. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first to pay tribute to the 'Flying Sikh'. "In the passing away of Shri Milkha Singh Ji, we have lost a colossal sportsperson, who captured the nation's imagination and had a special place in the hearts of countless Indians. His inspiring personality endeared himself to millions. Anguished by his passing away," PM Modi tweeted. Several other tributes also poured in for Milkha Singh from politicians, sportspersons, industrialists and others.
I had spoken to Shri Milkha Singh Ji just a few days ago. Little did I know that it would be our last conversation. Several budding athletes will derive strength from his life journey. My condolences to his family and many admirers all over the world.- Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 18, 2021
Home Minister Amit Shah, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh also mourned the legendary sprinter.
India mourns the sad demise of legendary sprinter Shri Milkha Singh Ji, The Flying Sikh. He has left an indelible mark on world athletics. Nation will always remember him as one of the brightest stars of Indian sports. My deepest condolences to his family and countless followers. pic.twitter.com/HsHMXYHypx— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 18, 2021
— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) June 18, 2021
India has lost it's star. Milkha Singh Ji has left us but he will continue to inspire every Indian to shine for India. My deepest condolences to the family. I pray for his soul to rest in peace pic.twitter.com/mQVRvfozkB
Upset and saddened to hear of Milkha Singh Ji's demise. It marks the end of an era and India & Punjab are poorer today. My condolences to the bereaved family & millions of fans. The legend of the Flying Sikh will reverberate for generations to come. Rest in peace Sir! pic.twitter.com/7yK8EOHUnS— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) June 18, 2021
Saddened to hear about the demise of Shri Milkha Singh Ji. A legendary sportsman, he will be dearly remembered.— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 18, 2021
My sincere condolences to his family, loved ones and fans across the world.
At MoYAS, we are deeply saddened with the demise of legendary athlete Shri #MilkhaSingh Ji. The nation has lost a precious jewel of Indian sports,today. His life journey will continue inspiring generations to come.— Dept of Sports MYAS (@IndiaSports) June 18, 2021
Our sincere condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/5Ry1JvzcKa
How can my generation explain what Milkha Singh meant to us?— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 18, 2021
He wasn't just an athlete. To a society still suffering the insecurities of post-colonialism he was a sign that we could be the best in the world. Thank you, Milkha Singhji, for giving us that confidence. Om Shanti
SAI learns with immense sadness of the demise of one of India's greatest ever sportspersons "The Flying Sikh" Milkha Singh. A gold medalist at the CWG & Asian Games, he held the 400m National record for 38 years. Condolences to his family & the millions whom he inspired. pic.twitter.com/rZlSM9sMaD— SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) June 18, 2021
Very sad,heartbreaking to hear flying sikh Sardar Milkha singh ji is no more.. waheguru #RIPMilkhaSinghji— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 18, 2021
One of the greatest athletes to take the field for India.— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) June 18, 2021
Rest in peace, The Flying Sikh. pic.twitter.com/hqdI9e7QFA
Nanak naam jahaz hai, charhe so utre paar!— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) June 18, 2021
Your legacy will fly high always pic.twitter.com/BxF3DkpoSB
An inspiration for generations to come. Your legacy will fly high, always.— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) June 18, 2021
Our heartfelt condolences to his family. Rest in peace #MilkhaSingh. pic.twitter.com/nzB9aMTSll
You and your legacy will be forever flying in our hearts!— Chennai Super Kings - Mask Pdu Whistle Pdu! (@ChennaiIPL) June 18, 2021
Rest in Peace, Milkha Singh. pic.twitter.com/GU9x4GMITp
We join the nation in mourning the loss of the iconic 'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh.— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) June 18, 2021
His incredible achievements will continue to inspire future generations. May his soul rest in peace #RIP pic.twitter.com/Uo8OjUMZIo
Milkha Singh had tested positive for COVID-19 and then suffered "Covid pneumonia". Then after testing negative, he was being treated for post-Covid complications.