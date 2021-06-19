Legendary sprinter Milkha Singh died late on Friday night due to post-Covid complications. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first to pay tribute to the 'Flying Sikh'. "In the passing away of Shri Milkha Singh Ji, we have lost a colossal sportsperson, who captured the nation's imagination and had a special place in the hearts of countless Indians. His inspiring personality endeared himself to millions. Anguished by his passing away," PM Modi tweeted. Several other tributes also poured in for Milkha Singh from politicians, sportspersons, industrialists and others.

I had spoken to Shri Milkha Singh Ji just a few days ago. Little did I know that it would be our last conversation. Several budding athletes will derive strength from his life journey. My condolences to his family and many admirers all over the world. - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 18, 2021

Home Minister Amit Shah, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh also mourned the legendary sprinter.

India mourns the sad demise of legendary sprinter Shri Milkha Singh Ji, The Flying Sikh. He has left an indelible mark on world athletics. Nation will always remember him as one of the brightest stars of Indian sports. My deepest condolences to his family and countless followers. pic.twitter.com/HsHMXYHypx — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 18, 2021



India has lost it's star. Milkha Singh Ji has left us but he will continue to inspire every Indian to shine for India. My deepest condolences to the family. I pray for his soul to rest in peace pic.twitter.com/mQVRvfozkB — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) June 18, 2021

Upset and saddened to hear of Milkha Singh Ji's demise. It marks the end of an era and India & Punjab are poorer today. My condolences to the bereaved family & millions of fans. The legend of the Flying Sikh will reverberate for generations to come. Rest in peace Sir! pic.twitter.com/7yK8EOHUnS — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) June 18, 2021

Saddened to hear about the demise of Shri Milkha Singh Ji. A legendary sportsman, he will be dearly remembered.



My sincere condolences to his family, loved ones and fans across the world. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 18, 2021

At MoYAS, we are deeply saddened with the demise of legendary athlete Shri #MilkhaSingh Ji. The nation has lost a precious jewel of Indian sports,today. His life journey will continue inspiring generations to come.



Our sincere condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/5Ry1JvzcKa — Dept of Sports MYAS (@IndiaSports) June 18, 2021

How can my generation explain what Milkha Singh meant to us?

He wasn't just an athlete. To a society still suffering the insecurities of post-colonialism he was a sign that we could be the best in the world. Thank you, Milkha Singhji, for giving us that confidence. Om Shanti — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 18, 2021

SAI learns with immense sadness of the demise of one of India's greatest ever sportspersons "The Flying Sikh" Milkha Singh. A gold medalist at the CWG & Asian Games, he held the 400m National record for 38 years. Condolences to his family & the millions whom he inspired. pic.twitter.com/rZlSM9sMaD — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) June 18, 2021

Very sad,heartbreaking to hear flying sikh Sardar Milkha singh ji is no more.. waheguru #RIPMilkhaSinghji — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 18, 2021

One of the greatest athletes to take the field for India.



Rest in peace, The Flying Sikh. pic.twitter.com/hqdI9e7QFA — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) June 18, 2021

Nanak naam jahaz hai, charhe so utre paar!



Your legacy will fly high always pic.twitter.com/BxF3DkpoSB — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) June 18, 2021

An inspiration for generations to come. Your legacy will fly high, always.



Our heartfelt condolences to his family. Rest in peace #MilkhaSingh. pic.twitter.com/nzB9aMTSll — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) June 18, 2021

You and your legacy will be forever flying in our hearts!

Rest in Peace, Milkha Singh. pic.twitter.com/GU9x4GMITp — Chennai Super Kings - Mask Pdu Whistle Pdu! (@ChennaiIPL) June 18, 2021

We join the nation in mourning the loss of the iconic 'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh.



His incredible achievements will continue to inspire future generations. May his soul rest in peace #RIP pic.twitter.com/Uo8OjUMZIo — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) June 18, 2021

Milkha Singh had tested positive for COVID-19 and then suffered "Covid pneumonia". Then after testing negative, he was being treated for post-Covid complications.