Major Dhyan Chand: 'The Wizard' Who Inspired National Sports Day

Updated: 29 August 2018 10:50 IST

Major Dhyan Chand captained India throughout his playing career and led the country to three Olympic medals - in 1928, 1932 and 1936.

Major Dhyan Chand:
Major Dhyan Chand scored more than 400 goals in his career which spanned over 22 years. © PTI

To commemorate the birth anniversary of 'The Wizard' Major Dhyan Chand, the hockey legend, the Government of India decided to celebrate 29th August as the country's National Sports Day. On this day every year, the President of India gives out all the sports-related awards like the Arjuna Award, Dronacharya Award, and Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna to honour sportspersons and coaches who have made the nation proud with their service in their respective sport.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who launched the 'Khelo India' initiative on this special day last year, took to Twitter and greeted all the sports enthusiasts while paying his tribute to the legendary hockey player on his 113th birth anniversary. 

"Greetings to all sports enthusiasts on National Sports Day. Tributes to the phenomenal hockey player, Major Dhyan Chand Ji on his birth anniversary. I urge people to give priority to sports and fitness related activities, which will contribute towards a healthier India," PM Modi tweeted.

Major Dhyan Chand was born on August 29, 1905, to a Rajput family in Allahabad. 

Dhyan Chand joined the Indian Army, just like his father Sameshwar Singh. It was in the Army where Dhyan Chand took up hockey.

His original name was Dhyan Singh, but as he used to practice at night only in moonlight, as there were no floodlights in India then, his friends and partners provided him with the name 'Chand', meaning the moon. 

He captained India throughout his playing career and led them to three Olympic medals - in 1928, 1932 and 1936. 

He scored more than 400 goals in his career which spanned over 22 years.

During the 1936 Berlin Olympic finals, Chand top-scored with three goals and the Indians won easily, defeating Germany 8-1. That match represented the pinnacle of India's hockey success; guided and inspired by Chand, they made for a virtually invincible team.

Dhyan Chand contributed to the game even after his retirement. He was the Hockey Coach Chief at the National Institute of Sports in Patiala for a while, and he also taught at many coaching camps in Rajasthan.

Dhyan Chand is arguably the greatest sportsperson that India has ever produced. It is not surprising that the Government decided to celebrate his birthday as the National Sports Day of the country.

