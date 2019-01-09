Khelo India Platform For Youth To Fulfil Sporting Dreams, Says PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended wishes to participants of 'Khelo India', saying it will give the youth a platform to fulfil their sporting dreams. The Khelo India Youth Games 2019, which will see a host of athletes in action, began in Pune on Wednesday. Among those in action will be champion shooters Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary, world cadet champion wrestlers Anshu and Sonam , Olympian athlete Jisna Mathew, Youth Olympics gold medallist weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga, budding tennis player Mahak Jain and swimming star Srihari Nataraj.



My best wishes to all young friends taking part in the Khelo India Youth Games, which are beginning in Pune today.



May this tournament showcase the best sporting talent and give our youth a platform to fulfil their sporting dreams. @kheloindia — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 9, 2019

Referring to the '5MinuteAur' challenge as part of the Khelo India movement, the prime minister said more sports means better health and a fitter nation.

"#5MinuteAur is a great effort that will further fitness levels across India. It's also wonderful to see noted athletes talk about their own experiences vis-à-vis spending more time on the field," he said.