 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Other Sports

Khelo India Platform For Youth To Fulfil Sporting Dreams, Says PM Narendra Modi

Updated: 09 January 2019 21:38 IST

The Khelo India Youth Games 2019, which will see a host of athletes in action, began in Pune on Wednesday.

Khelo India Platform For Youth To Fulfil Sporting Dreams, Says PM Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi extended his wishes to the participants in the opening ceremony. © Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended wishes to participants of 'Khelo India', saying it will give the youth a platform to fulfil their sporting dreams. The Khelo India Youth Games 2019, which will see a host of athletes in action, began in Pune on Wednesday. Among those in action will be champion shooters Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary, world cadet champion wrestlers Anshu and Sonam, Olympian athlete Jisna Mathew, Youth Olympics gold medallist weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga, budding tennis player Mahak Jain and swimming star Srihari Nataraj.  

"My best wishes to all young friends taking part in the Khelo India Youth Games ...May this tournament showcases the best sporting talent and give our youth a platform to fulfil their sporting dreams," he wrote on Twitter.

Referring to the '5MinuteAur' challenge as part of the Khelo India movement, the prime minister said more sports means better health and a fitter nation.    

"#5MinuteAur is a great effort that will further fitness levels across India. It's also wonderful to see noted athletes talk about their own experiences vis-à-vis spending more time on the field," he said.

Comments
Topics : Other Sports
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Shooters Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary will participate
  • Athlete Jisna Mathew, swimmer Srihari Nataraj will also participate
  • Youth Olympics gold medallist weightlifter Jeremy will also be seen
Related Articles
Khelo India Youth Games Commences From Wednesday
Khelo India Youth Games Commences From Wednesday
Eagle Steals The Show By Landing On Fans During College Football Match
Eagle Steals The Show By Landing On Fans During College Football Match
Yearender 2018, Multi-Sports: MC Mary Kom
Yearender 2018, Multi-Sports: MC Mary Kom's Legend Grows As Fruitful Year Ends
Mikaela Shiffrin Youngest Woman To Reach 50 World Cup Wins With Courchevel Victory
Mikaela Shiffrin Youngest Woman To Reach 50 World Cup Wins With Courchevel Victory
WWE TLC: Women
WWE TLC: Women's Triple Threat Match Ends In Brutality, Braun Strowman Punishes Baron Corbin
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.