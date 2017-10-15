 
Kavita Devi Becomes First Indian Woman Wrestler To Sign With WWE

Updated: 15 October 2017 23:39 IST

Kavita Devi had earlier this year made history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to participate in a WWE event.

Kavita Devi Becomes First Indian Woman Wrestler To Sign With WWE
WWE Champion Jinder Mahal welcomed Kavita Devi (L) to the WWE Universe. © Twitter

Kavita Devi seems to be making a habit of creating history. After becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to participate in a World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) event, she is now the first Indian woman to sign with the WWE. Kavita has been awarded the WWE development contract and current WWE Champion Jinder Mahal confirmed the news during his visit to New Delhi. Mahal, who goes by the name of 'The Modern Day Maharaja' also took to Twitter to congratulate and welcome Kavita to the WWE Universe.

Kavita, who had won gold at the 2016 South Asian Games in power-lifting, has trained with none other 'The Great Khali' at his Punjab based wrestling promotion and training academy.

Twitter was quick to welcome the news and was all praise for Kavita.

The 'Great Khali' became the first Indian to make an impact in the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Universe, grabbing eyeballs of fans from around the world. 

Jinder Mahal then sent shock waves across the pro wrestling world when he clinched the WWE Championship after beating Randy Orton at pay-per-view event Backlash in May 2017. Mahal, who is a Canadian national, became the second wrestler of Indian descent after Khali to win a world heavyweight championship

Clad in an orange salwar-kameez and a dupatta tied across her waist, Kavita Devi had taken Twitter by storm when she took on New Zealand's Dakota Kai at the Mae Young Classic tournament.

Kavita Devi was one off 32 competitors to take part in the tournament. The tournament broadcast team included a trio of WWE Hall of Famers: Jim Ross, Lita and Alundra Blayze.

