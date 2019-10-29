 
Joshna Chinappa Knocked Out Of World Squash Championship After Losing In Pre-Quarters

Updated: 29 October 2019 12:58 IST

Joshna Chinappa suffered a 0-3 loss to World No. 2 Nour El Sherbini of Egypt and crashed out of the ongoing PSA Women's World Squash Championship.

Joshna Chinappa lost the pre-quarterfinal by a margin of 11-5, 11-3, 11-6. © AFP

Joshna Chinappa bowed out of the ongoing PSA Women's World Squash Championship after losing to World No. 2 Nour El Sherbini of Egypt 0-3 in the pre-quarter finals. El Sherbini, the reigning World Champion, continued with her formidable title defense as she wiped out Chinappa by a margin of 11-5, 11-3, 11-6 to make it to quarterfinals. It was the second consecutive loss for Chinappa against the Egyptian. The three-time World Champion put on a businesslike performance to comfortably take the opening two games, before Chinappa put up more of a fight in the third late on Monday night. However, it proved to be too little too late as El Sherbini closed out the game in just 21 minutes.

"Joshna has been on form from the start of this season," psaworldtour.com quoted the 23-year-old El Sherbini as saying after her victory.

"I'm really happy with my performance and it's my first tournament so I'm just trying to get back playing more and try to feel the game more. I'm really happy that I managed to win 3-0," she added.

Joshna, ranked World No. 12, had entered the third round of the competition after her second round opponent, Hong Kong's Ho Tze-Lok, conceded the tie because of injury.

Highlights
  • Joshna Chinappa bowed out of the Women's World Squash Championship
  • She lost to World No. 2 Nour El Sherbini of Egypt 0-3
  • It was the second consecutive loss for Chinappa against the Egyptian
