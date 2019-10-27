 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Other Sports

John Cena Shares Picture Of Ranveer Singh, Bollywood Actor's Reply Wins Over Internet

Updated: 27 October 2019 16:23 IST

John Cena posted a picture of Ranveer Singh and the Bollywood actor's reply won fans' hearts.

John Cena Shares Picture Of Ranveer Singh, Bollywood Actor
John Cena posted a picture of Ranveer Singh on his official Instagram account. © Instagram

John Cena, the 16-time World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) champion, took to Instagram and posted a picture of Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh on Saturday. John Cena, much like most of his Instagram posts, posted the picture without any caption. The Bollywood actor acknowledged Cena's post and came up with a comment which is similar to the former WWE champion's trademark catchphrase "You can't see me". "Can't see me," Ranveer Singh commented on Cena's post. Ranveer's comment on John Cena's post left fans in split.

John Cena is tied with Ric Flair at 16 WWE titles as the wrestlers with most championships in his career.

Cena has been away from the in-ring action for a long time as he is focussing on his career as an actor in Hollywood. Cena will be seen lending his voice in the upcoming movie "Dolittle".

Cena is also set to be a part of the Fast And The Furious franchise, where he will join Dwayne Johnson, famously known as the Rock.

John Cena's last appearance in the WWE came in July during the Raw reunion episode of the Monday night special.

On Saturday, WWE host, Renne Young confirmed that John Cena will be a special guest at the premier of WWE Backstage show along with Rob Gronkowski, former NFL player.

WWE's upcoming next mega event, Crown Jewel, will be held in Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Other Sports
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • John Cena posted a picture of Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh
  • John Cena is tied with Ric Flair at 16 WWE titles
  • John Cena's last appearance in the WWE came in July
Related Articles
Rugby World Cup: South Africa Clinch Thriller Against Wales To Set Up England Finale
Rugby World Cup: South Africa Clinch Thriller Against Wales To Set Up England Finale
Watch: England
Watch: England's Incredible Response To New Zealand's Fearsome Haka In Rugby World Cup Will Give You Goosebumps
England Shock New Zealand 19-7 To Reach Rugby World Cup Final
England Shock New Zealand 19-7 To Reach Rugby World Cup Final
Rugby World Cup: Heavyweights New Zealand, England Clash In Blockbuster Semi-Final
Rugby World Cup: Heavyweights New Zealand, England Clash In Blockbuster Semi-Final
Olympics Logo Or Dating App? Paris 2024 Image Prompts Mockery
Olympics Logo Or Dating App? Paris 2024 Image Prompts Mockery
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.