Johann Zarco will start his next MotoGP race from the pitlane after he was sanctioned for "irresponsible riding" following a crash involving Franco Morbidelli last weekend in Austria, the International Motorcycling Federation said Friday. "After evaluation, it was determined that there was evidence of irresponsible riding from Johann Zarco, which has resulted in a penalty. The Frenchman will start his next MotoGP race from pitlane," the FIM said in a statement. Ducati rider Zarco collided with Italy's Morbidelli at the Red Bull Ring last Sunday.

Both men came off, leaving their bikes to cartwheel at speeds of up to 300 km/h (187mph) back across the track.

Morbidelli's machine flew right past the head of the nine-time world champion Valentino Rossi leaving the Italian badly shaken and claiming the stray Yamaha "almost killed" him.

The 30-year-old Zarco underwent surgery on his right wrist on Wednesday after hurting himself in the collision. He has been widely blamed for the accident and may miss this weekend's Styrian Grand Prix at the same Spielberg circuit due to injury.

Zarco did not take part in Friday's opening practice. His fitness for Saturday qualifying and for Sunday's race will be assessed Friday.