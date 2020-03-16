 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Other Sports

IOC To Hold Coronavirus Crisis Talks With Sports Bodies

Updated: 16 March 2020 13:53 IST

International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach said that his organisation would follow the recommendations of the WHO regarding a possible postponement.

IOC To Hold Coronavirus Crisis Talks With Sports Bodies
IOC president Thomas Bach is planning on holding emergency talks with member countries, sources said. © AFP

With less than five months to go before the Tokyo Olympics, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach plans emergency talks with member organisations, sources close to the IOC said on Sunday. The IOC plans a conference call on Tuesday to "keep the international federations informed of the situation, as well as the National Olympic Committees and athletes," one source close to the IOC told AFP. The IOC "will take stock of the actions taken" to respond to the coronavirus crisis "and the federations will have the opportunity to ask questions" added a source close to one international sports federation.

The IOC "conducts a regular dialogue with all the Olympic partners and regularly informs them of the situation," added an IOC spokesman.

While many international sporting events have been postponed or cancelled, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe promised on Friday that Tokyo would host the Olympic Games as planned in July and August, despite questions raised by the pandemic.

Thomas Bach said on Thursday that his organisation would follow the recommendations of the World Health Organisation regarding a possible postponement.

He acknowledged, however, that the cancellation of qualifying events due to the epidemic was already posing "serious problems".

The issue of qualifying will be a focus of Tuesday's telephone meeting.

At the beginning of March, Bach said the IOC would show "flexibility" regarding the qualifications for the Tokyo and encouraged "all athletes to continue to prepare" for the Games.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Other Sports
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • IOC president Thomas Bach plans to hold a talk with member organisations
  • He has said they will follow WHO recommendation on possible postponement
  • The Olympics is scheduled to begin on July 24
Related Articles
Coronavirus: Centers For Disease Control Recommendation Suggests Lengthy Sports Shutdown In US
Coronavirus: Centers For Disease Control Recommendation Suggests Lengthy Sports Shutdown In US
Sharath Kamal Clinches Oman Open, Ends Decade Long Title Drought
Sharath Kamal Clinches Oman Open, Ends Decade Long Title Drought
Coronavirus: Indian Olympic Association Delegations Tokyo Visit Postponed
Coronavirus: Indian Olympic Association Delegation's Tokyo Visit Postponed
Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Pledges Olympics To Go Ahead Despite Coronavirus Havoc
Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Pledges Olympics To Go Ahead Despite Coronavirus Havoc
NASCAR, IndyCar Call Off Races Due To Coronavirus
NASCAR, IndyCar Call Off Races Due To Coronavirus
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.