IOA Given Time Till Friday To Respond to Sports Ministry's Show Cause Notice

Abhay Singh Chautala (L) has been asked by Vijay Goel (R) to 'either resign or be removed'. © NDTV

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has been asked to respond to the Sports Ministry's show cause notice on the appointments of scam-tainted Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Singh Chautala as life presidents of the body by Friday, December 30.

Kalmadi and Chautala had been elevated to the honorary position during IOA's Annual General Meeting in Chennai on December 27. The move shocked the Indian sports fraternity and left the Sports Ministry enraged.

The public backlash to the appointments saw Kalmadi turn down the post on Wednesday. However, Chautala remained defiant and said he would relinquish the post if the International Olympic Committee (IOC) had any reservations about his appointment.

Sports Minister Vijay Goel said that it will sever ties with the IOA if the controversial decision is not overturned.

"In the General Body Meeting of IOA held on 27-12-2016 at Chennai, a resolution was passed to appoint Shri Suresh Kalmadi and Shri Abhay Singh Chautala as Life Presidents. And therefore, persons who cannot contest elections for any post in the IOA have been appointed as Life President of IOA, which in spirit is violative of both IOC's conditionalities and IOA's own constitution," the notice said.

"In view of the above, the IOA is asked to show cause as to why IOA should continue to be recognised as the NOC and government support/assistance of all nature should not be stopped when it has failed to conform to the basic principles of ethics and good governance, violated the directive of the IOC and violated its own rules and thus has adversely impacted the standing and prestige of the country.

"Your reply should reach the office of the undersigned latest by 17.00hrs of 30 December 2016, failing which it would be construed that you have nothing to say in the matter and action will be taken accordingly," the ministry notice said.

Sports Minister Vijay Goel told PTI that he has no personal issues with Chautala but was forced to take such a step for the good of Indian sport.

"There is nothing personal against them. Mr. Chautala has been chargesheeted in a few cases. The ministry was forced to take such a step," Goel said.

"What the IOA has done is totally unacceptable. They have not adhered to the charter of IOC and had bypassed their own rules. They have also not followed National Sports Development Code. We had recognised the IOA thinking that they will follow the principles of ethics and good governance," he said.

"I hope good sense will prevail and these decisions are withdrawn. IOA should follow good governance and ethics," the minister added.

(With inputs from PTI)