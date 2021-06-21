International Yoga Day 2021: Virender Sehwag, Saina Nehwal, Suresh Raina Add To Celebrations
International Yoga Day: Leading sports personalities celebrated the day along with political luminaries and common people.
Highlights
-
Leading sports personalities celebrate International Yoga Day
-
Virender Sehwag said yoga and meditation were India's gift to the world
-
Saina Nehwal, Suresh Raina, VVS Laxman and others too tweeted pics
Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag on Monday said that yoga and meditation were India's gifts to the world. Sehwag's remark came on the occasion of International Yoga Day. Other than, Sehwag, other sports personalities of the country, such as Saina Nehwal, Suresh Raina, VVS Laxman too, marked the special occasion by sharing photos of themselves doing yoga on their official social media handles. "Standing on my own altar. The poses are my prayers. Yoga and meditation is one of the most remarkable gift given by India to the rest of the world. Happy #InternationalDayOfYoga," Sehwag wrote on Twitter.
Standing on my own altar. The poses are my Prayers. Yoga and meditation is one of the most remarkable gift given by India to the rest of the world. Happy #InternationalDayOfYoga pic.twitter.com/e370WWedOc— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 21, 2021
Nehwal also shared a picture of herself on the microblogging site to mark the special occasion. She wrote, "International Day of Yoga. #YogaForWellness #InternationalDayOfYoga"
International Day of Yoga.... #YogaForWellness #InternationalDayOfYoga pic.twitter.com/1QZGxL802g— Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) June 21, 2021
Suresh Raina tweeted: "On this #InternationalDayOfYoga let's indulge in the harmony of nature, uniting the mind & body, thoughts & actions. It's a reminder for all of us to include yoga in our everyday routine & involve the younger generations too for a holistic approach to health & well-being."
On this #InternationalDayOfYoga let's indulge in the harmony of nature, uniting the mind & body, thoughts & actions. It's a reminder for all of us to include yoga in our everyday routine & involve the younger generations too for a holistic approach to health & well-being. pic.twitter.com/iA2spCA6dt— Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) June 21, 2021
VVS Laxman reckoned that one should practise yoga as it "add years to your life."
"Yoga adds years to your life and life to your years. Wishing you a very happy #InternationalDayOfYoga," Laxman tweeted.
Yoga adds years to your life , and life to your years.— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 21, 2021
Wishing you a very happy #InternationalDayOfYoga pic.twitter.com/tuUHahNs3Q
Kiren Rijiju, Minister of State of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, also extended his greetings on the special occasion. He shared a few photographs of himself performing asanas and wrote: "A warm greetings to everyone around the world on the occasion of the 7th #InternationalDayOfYoga #YogaDay #YogaForWellness #YogaDay2021."
A warm greetings to everyone around the world on the occasion of the 7th #InternationalDayOfYoga #YogaDay#YogaForWellness #YogaDay2021 pic.twitter.com/yKZZiSLbnU— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) June 21, 2021
Indian wrestler Sakshi Malik, too, celebrated the special occasion by sharing three photographs of herself practising yoga.
! #YogaDay2021 #InternationalDayOfYoga pic.twitter.com/wxGJAtkCuO— Sakshi Malik (@SakshiMalik) June 21, 2021
International Yoga Day is observed on June 21 every year across the globe. The theme for this year's yoga day celebrating is 'Yoga for Wellness'.