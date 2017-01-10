Indian Olympic Association Cancels Suresh Kalmadi, Abhay Chautala's Appointments Amid Controversy

A day after Suresh Kalmadi refused to accept the post, Abhay Chautala too offered to do the same.

Under pressure for appointing tainted politicians Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Singh Chautala as life presidents, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has now annulled the appointments. The Sports Ministry had suspended the deemed recognition granted by it to the IOA, until the body reverses its decision to appoint Kalmadi and Chautala as life presidents.

The appointments had led to major controversy with the Sports Ministry warning that it will sever ties with the association unless they are removed.

The Vijay Goel-headed Sports Ministry had issued a show-cause notice to the IOA after a General Body Meeting of the body passed a resolution to appoint Kalmadi and Chautala, both of whom have been charge-sheeted in corruption and other cases, as its life presidents.

The IOA had defended the appointment saying it is "constitutionally a legitimate decision" and also emphasising that these are "honorary posts" and no executive authority would be given to Kalmadi and Chautala.

However, after much furore, Kalmadi turned down the offer, putting much more pressure on Chautala to resign as well.

Chautala, in a long press release, began by thanking the IOA for honouring him and concluded by saying that he would be pleased to relinquish the post if the International Olympic Committee (IOC) was not happy with IOA's decision.

