India vs Pakistan, Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 25 June 2018 13:31 IST

India have been in great form in the tournament and will take on Pakistan for the second time in the tournament.

India meet Pakistan once again in the Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 on Monday. © Kabaddi Masters

India meet Pakistan once again in the Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 on Monday, with the Indians looking in fine fettle in the tournament so far. India beat Pakistan in the first match by a decent margin and then sailed past Kenya in commanding fashion, reiterating their calibre in the event. Pakistan will try to avenge their defeat to India and also try to garner some points to get to the semi-finals. India look to be in great nick and the opposition will be challenged to make inroads into the Indian domain.

When is Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 India vs Pakistan match?

The Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 India vs Pakistan match will take place on June 26, 2018.

Where is Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 India vs Pakistan match?

The Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 India vs Pakistan match will be played in Dubai.

What time does the Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 India vs Pakistan match begin?

The Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 India vs Pakistan match begins at 9:00 pm (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 India vs Pakistan match?

The Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 India vs Pakistan match will be shown on Star Sports network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 India vs Pakistan match?

The Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 India vs Pakistan match live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

All broadcast and streaming timings are as per information received from the host broadcasters.

Comments
Topics : Kabaddi Other Sports
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • India vs Pakistan match will be played in Dubai
  • India meet Pakistan once again in the Kabaddi Masters on Monday
  • India beat Pakistan in the first match
India vs Pakistan, Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
India vs Pakistan, Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
