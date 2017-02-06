 
India to Host World Billiards Championship For Next 4 Years

Updated: 06 February 2017 17:43 IST

The World Billiards Championship was held in Bengaluru last year.

Pankaj Advani beat Peter Gilchrist to triump in the 150-UP format in the World Billiards Championship. © PTI

The Billiards and Snoooker Federation of India (BSFI) announced on Monday that India will be home to the World Billiards Championships for the next four years.

Last year, the prestigious tournament was held in Bengaluru.

Star India cueist Pankaj Advani beat Peter Gilchrist of Singapore to triump in the 150-UP format.

"We are pleased to announce that the IBSF has allotted the World Billiards Championship to India for the next four years. This will be the only World Championship recognised by all as the earlier one being held by the World Billiards Limited will not take place now. The World Billiards Limited will only have ranking events," said secretary S Balasubramaniam.

(With PTI Inputs)

