 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Other Sports

India Should "Withdraw Out Of Commonwealth Games": IOA Chief Narinder Batra

Updated: 25 September 2019 20:28 IST

Earlier, Narinder Batra had sought the government's approval on his proposal to boycott the 2022 Birmingham Games after shooting was excluded from the competition roster.

India Should "Withdraw Out Of Commonwealth Games": IOA Chief Narinder Batra
Narinder Batra said Commonwealth Games don't offer enough competition to Indian athletes. © FIH (File Photo)

While the controversy surrounding the exclusion of shooting from the 2022 Commonwealth Games is unlikely to die any time soon, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra has now gone one step ahead and said that India should permanently pull out of the Commonwealth Games (CWG). Explaining the rationale behind his idea, Batra claimed India athletes do not get enough competition in CWG, barring a few disciplines, hence should participate in the world events and world championships.

"I don't use the word boycott in sports. What I am trying to say is that India as a country, in sports, should withdraw out of Commonwealth totally," Batra told AFP.

Earlier, Batra had sought the government's approval on his proposal to boycott the 2022 Birmingham Games after shooting was excluded from the competition's roster.

"I feel there is not sufficient level of competition, leaving aside two or three sports. It doesn't leave anyone anywhere with this low level of competition.

"India should be participating in world events and world championships, which earn Olympic ranking points," the IOA chief added.

The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) president Louis Martin had last month reiterated that the decision to leave shooting out from the roster was taken due to logistics problems.

She had said that the venue which was deemed capable of hosting full shooting event by the organisers was about 209 km away from Birmingham, the venue for 2020 CWG.

The CGF chief is likely to visit India to discuss the ongoing issue with the IOA president Narinder Batra in November.

(With AFP inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Shooting Other Sports
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • IOA chief Narinder Batra said India should permanently pull out of CWG
  • Batra claimed India athletes do not get enough competition in CWG
  • Batra said Indian athletes should participate in world events
Related Articles
Rugby World Cup: Wales Open Campaign With Six-Try Win Over Georgia
Rugby World Cup: Wales Open Campaign With Six-Try Win Over Georgia
Howdy Modi: Donald Trump Jokes He "May Come" To See First-Ever NBA Game In India
Howdy Modi: Donald Trump Jokes He "May Come" To See First-Ever NBA Game In India
Rugby World Cup: All Blacks, Springboks Meet In Blockbuster Clash
Rugby World Cup: All Blacks, Springboks Meet In Blockbuster Clash
Vinesh Phogat Still In Contention For Bronze As Japan
Vinesh Phogat Still In Contention For Bronze As Japan's Mayu Mukaida Reaches World Wrestling Championships Final
Pankaj Advani Wins His 22nd World Billiards Title
Pankaj Advani Wins His 22nd World Billiards Title
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.