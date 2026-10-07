The Indian Olympic Association welcomes the International Olympic Committee's announcement, earlier this week, of the cities and countries participating in the process to select a future host of the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2036. India's Olympic and Paralympic ambition, centred on Amdavad, Gujarat, has been developed through close and constructive engagement with the IOC over the past eighteen months."Rising Together", India's vision, reflects the belief that 2036 can be a moment of mutual rise - when India's transformation through sport and the Olympic Movement's universal future come together through the Games.

For India, hosting the Olympic and Paralympic Games would be a generational opportunity to place sport at the heart of national life. The project is designed to act as a catalyst for a wider sporting transformation: inspiring millions of young people to move from watching sport to practising it, supporting healthier and more active communities, and making sport a driver of education and professional opportunities.

By bringing the Games to India, the ambition is not only to stage a global event, but to help embed sport more deeply into everyday life and create a legacy that reflects India's energy, youth and belief in the power of sport to transform society.

For the Olympic Movement, bringing the Games to India in 2036 would be a chance to enter a new era of universality, connecting the Olympic and Paralympic Movements with one of the world's youngest, most dynamic and digitally connected populations. It would unlock a tremendous potential, opening the Games to more than a billion people, and bring new athletes, new audiences and new partners to the Olympic family.

When coming together, united in purpose, India and the Olympic movement can achieve a momentous event in their history, in a festival of life, color, celebrating India's unmatched.

P. T. Usha, President of the Indian Olympic Association, said: "We are deeply honoured by the IOC's recognition of India's vision and aspirations for the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2036, and proud to be part of an exceptional group of potential hosts for future editions of the Games. For us, 'Rising Together' is not simply a slogan-it is a powerful commitment to unite India's energy, ambition and diversity behind a shared Olympic dream. As we develop our vision for 2036, we want to create a Games that reflects the confidence of a young, dynamic and rising India, while contributing to the Olympic and Paralympic Movements' ambition to reach new generations, new communities and new horizons around the world.

"If we rise together-with our athletes, our people, our cities and the Olympic and Paralympic Movements-the possibilities are limitless. And when India rises, we want the world to rise with us. We look forward to continuing our exchange with the IOC and to present our ambition to the Future Host Commission for the first time at the end of October"

Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India, said: "India's ambition for 2036 is rooted in a simple idea: that sport can help shape the future of our nation. Hosting the Olympic and Paralympic Games would inspire millions of young Indians to participate in sport, strengthen healthier and more active communities, and create new opportunities for our youth across education, employment and social development. By bringing the Games to India, we can accelerate a sporting transformation that reaches every part of our society - and, in doing so, open a powerful new chapter for the Olympic Movement in one of the world's most dynamic nations."

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