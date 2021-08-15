Legendary boxer Mary Kom, former cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, and VVS Laxman, among others posted wishes as India celebrated its 75th Independence Day. While Tendulkar posted a pic from his playing days, Mary Kom, who was part of India's Tokyo Olympics contingent present at the Red Fort for the Independence Day celebrations, posted with the Red Fort in the background and posted her wishes with a pic on social media. "I have always worn the Flag of India flag on my helmet with pride and it always reminded me why I stepped on the field. Wish a very Happy 75th #IndependenceDay to all the Indians across the globe. Jai Hind!" tweeted Tendulkar.

Mary Kom tweeted: "My warm greetings to all on the occasion of 75th Independence Day".

Mary Kom tweeted: "My warm greetings to all on the occasion of 75th Independence Day".

I have always worn the flag on my helmet with pride and it always reminded me why I stepped on the field.



Wish a very Happy 75th #IndependenceDay to all the Indians across the globe.



Jai Hind!

Virender Sehwag and VVS Laxman also posted their wishes on social media.

As we celebrate our 75th Independence Day, let's pay our respects to our great Freedom Fighters who fought bravely and laid the foundation for our independence. May the Indian tricolour always fly highJai Hind....Happy #IndependenceDay

Paddler Sharath Kamal, wrestler Ritu Phogat and Indian men's hockey team's goalkeeper PR Sreejesh sent their Independence Day wishes through social media.

Carrying the flag around the world as I represent the nation has been one of the proudest moments of my life. Country above all. Happy #IndependenceDay. Jai Hind #IndiaAt75 #AmritMahotsav

It always a pride to stand near to National Flag. Today is very memorable day for me as I am at Redfort attending the 75th Independence Day of India with Honorable PM and all esteemed Guests. Wish you all Happy Independence Day.

India celebrated its 75th Independence Day on Sunday 15 August, remembering the day the country won freedom from the British rule in 1947.