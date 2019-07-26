 
High Level Committee Formed To Strategise Preparations For 2020, 2024 Olympics

Updated: 26 July 2019 23:07 IST

The committee comprises prominent sportspersons like Olympic medallists -- tennis ace Leander Paes and shooter Gagan Narang.

Gagan Narang is a part of the High Level Committee. © PTI

A high level 10-member committee has been constituted on Friday under the chairmanship of Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju to coordinate and strategise the preparation for the 2020 and 2024 Olympics. The objective of the committee is to ensure that the performance of the Indian athletes are optimised in the Olympics and other multidisciplinary events. The committee comprises prominent sportspersons like Olympic medallists -- tennis ace Leander Paes and shooter Gagan Narang.

Other prominent names in the committee include Secretary of Department of Sports Radhey Shyam Julaniya, IOA President Narinder Batra, IOA Secretary General Rajeev Mehta, President of Indian Athletics Federation Adille Sumariwalla and Boxing Federation of India chief Ajay Singh among others.

The aim of the committee for the Tokyo Games would be to provide all possible support to potential and qualified athletes, facilitating smooth logistical arrangements for participation of the Indian athletes, ensuring seamless acclimatisation and hospitable environment for the contingent.

For the 2024 Paris Games, the committee would chart out a road-map for the preparation and then will continuously review and suggest course correction whenever required.

It will also prepare a strategy for bidding of multidisciplinary sporting events in future.

