On the festival of Onam, sportspersons took to social media to share greetings to their fans and others. Onam is a harvest festival celebrated in many parts of South India. Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, PT Usha, Saina Nehwal, KL Rahul, PR Sreejesh and many others wished “Happy Onam” to all those celebrating. “Happy Onam to those who are celebrating the festival of harvest, harmony, love and peace,” tweeted the captain of Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli. Saina Nehwal tweeted in Hindi, wishing everyone on the occasion.

Happy Onam to those who are celebrating the festival of harvest, harmony, love and peace. #HappyOnam — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 31, 2020

Former India cricketers Tendulkar and Laxman also wished people on the festival of harvest and prosperity.

While Tendulkar conveyed his greetings in Malayalam, Laxman tweeted: “Warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Onam. May this festival bring abundant joy, immense prosperity and good health in our lives. Happy Onam to all celebrating.”

Warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Onam.May this festival bring abundant joy, immense prosperity and good health in our lives.Happy Onam to all celebrating.#Onamwishes pic.twitter.com/P1DxB0WJXn — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 31, 2020

Olympian PT Usha tweeted a picture from her Onam celebrations and wrote, “Wishing a very happy and prosperous #Onam to all!”

Wishing a very happy and prosperous #Onam to all ! pic.twitter.com/KZCDos4x1x — P.T. USHA (@PTUshaOfficial) August 31, 2020

“Happy Onam to everyone celebrating. May your lives be filled with peace, happiness and joy,” wrote KL Rahul.

Happy Onam to everyone celebrating. May your lives be filled with peace, happiness and joy — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) August 30, 2020

India hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh tweeted: “Happy Onam. May your life be filled with the beautiful colours and the sweet scent of the Pookalam. A very Happy Onam to you and your family.”

Happy Onam

May your life be filled with the beautiful colours and the sweet scent of the Pookalam. A very Happy Onam to you and your family #Onam2020 #festival #keralam pic.twitter.com/zu8L0tTucB — sreejesh p r (@16Sreejesh) August 31, 2020

S Sreesanth, former India cricketer from Kerala, posted a picture on Twitter to share his greetings.

IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad shared a video message for their fans with cricketer Basil Thampi sharing the greetings.