Happy New Year 2021: Cristiano Ronaldo, Sachin Tendulkar Lead Wishes As Sportspersons Welcome 2021
Happy New Year: Cristiano Ronaldo, Chris Gayle, Harry Kane, PV Sindhu, Suresh Raina and Saina Nehwal among others posted on social media their New Year wishes.
Sportspersons across the world wished their fans and followers on the New Year 2021. Cristiano Ronaldo posted on social media a picture with his family and wrote a message for his fans. Sachin Tendulkar posted his wishes on Instagram. Harry Kane posed with his partner their baby boy, who was born on December 29, and wished his followers. Kylian Mbappe posed for a picture and posted his wishes on social media. In India, badminton star PV Sindhu posted on Instagram and wrote: "May your troubles be less and your blessings be more, and nothing but happiness come through your door."
Saina Nehwal posted videos with husband Parupalli Kashyap on Instagram and wished fans on the New Year.
Cricketers Chris Gayle, Suresh Raina, Virender Sehwag, Aakash Chopra, David Warner, Smriti Mandhana, and Michael Vaughan all posted their wishes on social media.
"Happy New Year Everyone! Fire Up Your Lighter," wrote Gayle.
"Looking at the last sunset of the year with Gratitude!! Bye Bye 2020," wrote Smriti Mandhana.
"From our family to yours We wish you a happier coming year 2021," wrote Warner as he posted a picture with partner Candice Warner.
"Signing off 2020 & ready to welcome 2021 with a big smile," wrote Suresh Raina as he posed for a picture.
"Wish you a year filled with love, happiness and good health. May prosperity, strength and blessings gallore in 2021," wrote Sehwag.
Ram Ram !— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 1, 2021
Wish you a year filled with love , happiness and good health. May prosperity, strength and blessings gallore in 2021. #HappyNewYear2021 pic.twitter.com/aInYLZaNOY
New Year celebrations kicked in across the world as people bade farewell to 2020, a year that was marred by the COVID-19 pandemic and hoped for a better 2021.