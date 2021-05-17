A video of an elderly lady in a saree bowling a strike has gone viral on Twitter. In the video, uploaded by Twitter user Sudarshan Krishnamurthy, his grandmother is seen rolling the ball and removing all the pins before turning around and fixing her mask while having a giggle about what she had just achieved. "Hi Twitter, please appreciate my grandma bowling a strike in her saree, and then proceeding to ensure her mask covers her nose," the user wrote along with the video. Watch the video here:

Hi Twitter, please appreciate my grandma bowling a strike in her saree, and then proceeding to ensure her mask covers her nose#QueenShit, if you ask me! pic.twitter.com/T3g4x5dpbk - Sudarshan Krishnamurthy (@sudkrish) May 17, 2021

Social media was flooded with responses to the viral video. "What I love is her expression after, with palm upturned questioningly, as if asking 'what's the big deal that you young'uns are making of it'?" one user tweeted. "Hope this sets off a trend of grandmas crowding bowling alleys. Can't think of a better "New India" look! Plus it's a family activity," he added. "Why are we even surprised?! They have never ever missed their aim when it comes to throw objects, be it chappals or balls!" another user joked.

What I love is her expression after, with palm upturned questioningly, as if asking "what's the big deal that you young'uns are making of it"?



Hope this sets off a trend of grandmas crowding bowling alleys. Can't think of a better "New India" look! Plus it's a family activity. - Jai Menon (@jai_menon) May 17, 2021

Why are we even surprised?! They have never ever missed their aim when it comes to throw objects, be it chappals or balls! - ajinkya (@enggajinkya) May 17, 2021

There were, of course, a multitude of memes and GIFs as well.

Reminded me this movie, very inspiring pic.twitter.com/OyouzmPCMD - Anupriya Agarwal Lab (@LabAgarwal) May 17, 2021

Her reaction at the end "idhukku dhana da ivalo scene a podringa" pic.twitter.com/NduEnlNHL5 - Bhaskaran Mahesh (@bhaskaran_) May 17, 2021

She turned around like pic.twitter.com/cgV7zgWn28 - A Screaming Leah MD (she/her) (@leahrochonmd) May 17, 2021

The video, tweeted on Monday, garnered over 70,000 likes and was re-tweeted over 10,000 times at the time of writing.