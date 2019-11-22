 
Fouaad Mirza Seals Historic Olympic Qualification

Updated: 22 November 2019 21:45 IST

Fouaad Mirza on Friday became the first Indian equestrian in 20 years to seal an Olympic quota.

Fouaad Mirza finished with a total of 64 points from six qualifying events. © AFP

Fouaad Mirza on Friday became the first Indian equestrian in 20 years to seal an Olympic quota. The double Asian Games medallist finished top in Group G in the individual event category of the qualifiers for South East Asia, Oceania. Mirza is thus in line to becoming only the third individual to have represented the country in an equestrian event at the Olympics after Imtiaz Anees (Sydney 2000) and Late Wing Commander IJ Lamba (Atlanta 1996).

Mirza finished with a total of 64 points from six qualifying events, securing 34 on his first horse Fernhill Facetime and 30 with his second horse Touchingwood.

