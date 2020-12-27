Former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Jon Huber, popularly known as Luke Harper, died at the age of 41 on Sunday. Huber's wife took to Instagram to share the news with the fans. She said that Huber died of a non covid related lung issue. He had left the WWE in December 2019 and joined All Elite Wrestling (AEW) earlier this year, making his debut in March. Both AEW and WWE paid tribute to the late wrestler on social media.

"WWE is saddened to learn that Jon Huber, known to WWE fans as Luke Harper, passed away today at age 41. WWE extends its condolences to Huber's family, friends and fans," WWE tweeted.

AEW issued a statement and said that they are heartbroken with the news.



WWE stars took to social media to pay tribute to Harper.

"I'm at a loss for words!!!!! #RestWellBrother," Braun Strowman wrote.

"I don't have the words. #RIPBrodieLee May God send his beautiful family as much strength as possible," Randy Orton said.

"Jon was an awesome human being. He was loved and respected by everyone who knew him. A great man and even better husband & father. There are so many broken hearts tonight. Thank you for the great memories brother," Sheamus wrote on Twitter.

"Amazing talent .... Better human being, husband and father," Triple H said.

Huber was best known for his run as part of the 'Wyatt family' along with Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman and Eric Rowan during his time with the WWE.