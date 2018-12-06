 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Other Sports

Former National Champion Swimmer Arun Kumar Shaw Dead
Read In

Updated: 06 December 2018 20:06 IST

Arun Kumar Shaw was the first swimmer from the state to receive the Arjuna Award in 1967.

Former National Champion Swimmer Arun Kumar Shaw Dead
Arun Kumar Shaw died in Kolkata following prolonged illness. (Representational Image) © AFP

Seven-time national champion swimmer Arun Kumar Shaw died in Kolkata on Thursday following prolonged illness, Bengal Amateur Swimming Association confirmed in a statement. Shaw, 82, is survived by his wife. Shaw, who was the first swimmer from the state to receive the Arjuna Award in 1967, bagged his maiden national championship in 1958 as a member of the Bengal team before joining the South Eastern Railway.

Shaw won national championships in 1959, 1962, 1964, 1965-67 and set national records many times.

Shaw was also a national selector for several years.

Paying homage to Shaw, Bengal Amateur Swimming Association said in the statement:

"We pay our respectable homage to the departed soul of Arun Shaw and pray Almighty may his soul rest in peace.

"We have also received a condolence message from Shri Virendra Nanavati, Vice-President, IOA and CEO, Swimming Federation of India, which is also sent to you for your kind information," Bengal Amateur Swimming Association president Ramanuj Mukhopadhyay said.

Comments
Topics : Other Sports
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Shaw was the first swimmer from the state to receive the Arjuna Award
  • Shaw, 82, is survived by his wife
  • Shaw won national championships in 1959, 1962, 1964, 1965-67
Related Articles
Deontay Wilder Retains Heavyweight Crown After Tyson Fury Thriller Ends In Draw
Deontay Wilder Retains Heavyweight Crown After Tyson Fury Thriller Ends In Draw
Raninder Singh Becomes First Indian To Be Elected ISSF Vice-President
Raninder Singh Becomes First Indian To Be Elected ISSF Vice-President
Matt Hardy, WWE Superstar, To Visit India For First Time In December
Matt Hardy, WWE Superstar, To Visit India For First Time In December
South Africa Rugby World Cup Winner Naka Drotske Shot During Robbery
South Africa Rugby World Cup Winner Naka Drotske Shot During Robbery
WWE Legend John Cena Set To Receive Muhammad Ali Legacy Award
WWE Legend John Cena Set To Receive Muhammad Ali Legacy Award
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.